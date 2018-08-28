Investors Sell Micron Technology (MU) on Strength (MU)

Traders sold shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $270.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $330.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.56 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Micron Technology had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. Micron Technology traded up $0.27 for the day and closed at $52.34

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,119 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,150,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,185,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,496,000 after acquiring an additional 277,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

