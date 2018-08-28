Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.04. Iridium Communications reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.54 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 36.66%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 27,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $570,488.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 29,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $570,265.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,371 shares of company stock worth $1,635,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,617,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 770,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.92. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

