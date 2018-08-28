iRobot (IRBT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Dougherty & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.03.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.71 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,000,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,437,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $44,144.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,936,432. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 60.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 488,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 184,845 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 52.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 53,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.