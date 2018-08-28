Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 791,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,606,237.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,986 over the last three months. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,519,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,903,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,085,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 1,020,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,852,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.