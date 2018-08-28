iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $46,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $172.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.23 and a 52-week high of $172.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

