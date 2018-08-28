iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Shares Sold by Noven Financial Group Inc.

Noven Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6,653.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

