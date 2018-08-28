iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Position Boosted by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,579,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $174.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $139.14 and a one year high of $174.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

