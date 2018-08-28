iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $149,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,879.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,710 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,988,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,380,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,280,000 after acquiring an additional 688,282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,349,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,922,000 after acquiring an additional 440,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,316,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,929,000 after purchasing an additional 327,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $103.87 and a one year high of $121.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

