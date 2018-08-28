iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 165.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $235.73 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $191.73 and a 1-year high of $236.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

