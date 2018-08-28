iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,025,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $167,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $172.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.