iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Position Trimmed by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,428,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,951,000 after purchasing an additional 284,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,959,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,435,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,503,000 after purchasing an additional 93,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 870.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,746,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $115.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.