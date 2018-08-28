iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Stake Decreased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,002,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,452,000 after buying an additional 719,966 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,084,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3,363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 442,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,709,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.