James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

James River Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. 70,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. James River Group has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. James River Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

