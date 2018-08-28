Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $421.94 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,442,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,473,918 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $421,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,978,000 after acquiring an additional 228,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DexCom by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,943,000 after acquiring an additional 211,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,169,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DexCom by 429.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,616,000 after acquiring an additional 794,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $67,132,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

DXCM stock opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $144.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.47 and a beta of 0.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $435,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Topol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at $369,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,594 shares of company stock worth $18,228,691 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

