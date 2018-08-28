Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $442.10 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,071,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Atlassian worth $442,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,870,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,236.29, a P/E/G ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 2.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

