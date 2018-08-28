Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Holdings Trimmed by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,984 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $72,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.35 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NYSE JHG opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $592.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

