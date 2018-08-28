Jason Industries (JASN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jason Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 49.1311759225953 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:JASN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,164. Jason Industries has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a PE ratio of 266.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Jason Industries will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 60,191 shares of company stock valued at $153,439 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

