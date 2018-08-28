JCSD Capital LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG)

JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the period. SB Financial Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,717,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 195,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,084,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.48.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

