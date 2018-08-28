Johnson Controls International (JCI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

JCI stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 132.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

