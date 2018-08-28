JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE CWK opened at $17.84 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services.

