Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,971,000 after acquiring an additional 240,387 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,057,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MED began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

In other news, CFO Rick Weller sold 57,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $5,551,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.21, for a total transaction of $2,355,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,486,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,007,176.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,009 shares of company stock worth $10,485,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

