Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Dmc Global Inc (BOOM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dmc Global were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 148,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dmc Global by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 52,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.31 million, a P/E ratio of 270.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. Dmc Global Inc has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. Dmc Global had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dmc Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Dmc Global news, insider John Edgar Scheatzle, Jr. sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $53,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $44,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,299 shares of company stock worth $1,172,912 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.