K12 Inc. (LRN) Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.57% of K12 worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in K12 in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in K12 in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in K12 in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LRN opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $691.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. K12 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.78 million. K12 had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 3.01%. research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $334,562.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 81,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $1,481,112.86. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 478,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,835.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,976. Corporate insiders own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. K12 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

