K&S (SDF) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDF. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Cfra set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.89 ($25.46).

K&S stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.41 ($22.57). 596,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 1-year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1-year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

