KB Home (KBH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KB Home earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.754433194963 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE KBH opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $2,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,291,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811,287 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,818 shares of company stock worth $11,752,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

