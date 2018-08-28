Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $43,169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,342,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 137,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 311,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,698 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services, Inc. Class A

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

