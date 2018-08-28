Kemper Corp (KMPR) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.04% of Kemper worth $295,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 354.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.13. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.27 million. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,549,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

