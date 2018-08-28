Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,141,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $1,253,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,375 shares of company stock worth $2,310,547. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

