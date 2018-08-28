Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,380 Shares of Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd (TLH)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd (BMV:TLH) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.23% of Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd by 403.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd by 53.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd in the second quarter worth about $317,000.

BMV:TLH opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $2,398.00 and a one year high of $2,630.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2572 dividend. This is a boost from Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

