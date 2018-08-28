Kforce Inc. (KFRC) CFO Sells $458,283.13 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO David M. Kelly sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $458,283.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 320,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,941. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $358.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kforce in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth $27,463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 29.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,027,000 after buying an additional 471,012 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at $7,529,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter valued at $6,867,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at $4,976,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

