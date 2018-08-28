Kforce Inc. (KFRC) is Globeflex Capital L P’s 9th Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Kforce accounts for 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.42% of Kforce worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFRC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kforce by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kforce in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kforce to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $358.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,716. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

