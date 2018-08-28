Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Vice Chairman Howard W. Sutter Sells 1,007 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Vice Chairman Howard W. Sutter sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $42,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Howard W. Sutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Howard W. Sutter sold 9,710 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $412,675.00.

KFRC stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $358.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at $27,463,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 29.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,027,000 after purchasing an additional 471,012 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at $7,529,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter valued at $6,867,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at $4,976,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

