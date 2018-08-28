Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Societe Generale cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 999.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 313.8% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.31. 1,217,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,443. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

