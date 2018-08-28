Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Decreased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,276 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Societe Generale lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.