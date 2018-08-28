Kinaxis (KXS) Given New C$107.00 Price Target at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$101.00 to C$107.00 in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KXS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.13.

TSE:KXS opened at C$98.07 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$63.15 and a 12 month high of C$100.68.

In related news, insider Richard George Monkman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.13, for a total transaction of C$445,650.00. Also, insider Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.50, for a total transaction of C$748,125.00. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $3,472,800 over the last quarter.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

