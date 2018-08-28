Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Kirkland’s worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 92.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 122,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 38,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $1,126,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $189.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIRK. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.