Knoll Inc (KNL) EVP Sells $115,550.00 in Stock

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $115,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,035.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth $36,503,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Knoll by 125.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Knoll by 50.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 181,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knoll by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,213,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,879,000 after acquiring an additional 179,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Knoll by 21.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 753,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

