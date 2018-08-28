Koppers (KOP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Koppers (NYSE: KOP):

8/14/2018 – Koppers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

8/13/2018 – Koppers was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

8/13/2018 – Koppers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe the company will continue to see the benefit from the positive economic trends within the CMC segment and its recent acquisitions. KOP is strategically focused on transforming its wood technology business that holds more attractive growth and profitability characteristics. The price target incorporates a blended 14x P/E multiple and 9x EV/EBITDA multiple based on our FY/18 estimates.””

8/10/2018 – Koppers was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Koppers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Koppers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

KOP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,938.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.36 per share, with a total value of $884,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,442.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,130 and have sold 37,498 shares valued at $1,584,749. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter worth $188,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter worth $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

