Kroger Co (KR) Position Raised by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.18% of Kroger worth $40,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 100.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 355.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

