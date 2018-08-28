Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will announce sales of $185.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings. Kulicke and Soffa Industries posted sales of $215.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full year sales of $889.30 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $934.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $944.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.80 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 6.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,470.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $639,000 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 86.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,210,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,284,000 after buying an additional 334,857 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 514.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 93,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 78,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 531,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

