Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LBAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on Lakeland Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of LBAI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 26.02%. research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

