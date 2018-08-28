Lantronix (LTRX) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.17

News headlines about Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lantronix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.0729025807478 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. 32,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of -0.03. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Lantronix had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, VP Kevin Yoder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,974.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,329.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.