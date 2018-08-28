Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stake Increased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 305,587 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.28% of Las Vegas Sands worth $167,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,157 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,876,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

