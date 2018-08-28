Lazydays (LAZY) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.32

Media stories about Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) have trended positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lazydays earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6905064265707 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LAZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Lazydays stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 3,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lazydays has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.66.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $162.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.92 million. analysts predict that Lazydays will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazydays news, Director Jordan Gnat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

