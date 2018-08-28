Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,303.5% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 14,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Lear by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at $7,887,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lear by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 225,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lear by 1.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $168.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. ValuEngine lowered Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

