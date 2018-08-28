LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $34,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTXB shares. Stephens reissued a “$41.92” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LTXB opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB).

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.