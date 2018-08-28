LendingClub (LC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LendingClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $4.15 to $4.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price target on LendingClub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

LC opened at $3.91 on Friday. LendingClub has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.41.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 29.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.25 million. research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,045 shares in the company, valued at $670,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,420.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $527,000. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,681,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,363,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after buying an additional 4,967,547 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,479,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after buying an additional 3,548,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,635,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 1,862,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LendingClub by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 1,503,514 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

