Lewis P. Gack Sells 100 Shares of Chase Co. (CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Lewis P. Gack sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $13,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chase stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $131.70.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chase by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chase by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.