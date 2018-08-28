Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has $33.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global PLC Class A presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Liberty Global PLC Class A stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Fries purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,905 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,773.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $506,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,383,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global PLC Class A

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

