Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) and Telenor ASA (TELNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (OTCMKTS: TELNY) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A does not pay a dividend. Telenor ASA pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.43 billion 2.81 $1.09 billion $3.31 13.91 Telenor ASA $15.10 billion 1.95 $1.45 billion $1.27 15.41

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 7 0 2.78 Telenor ASA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus target price of $56.13, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 13.35% 24.10% 7.55%

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats Telenor ASA on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting services include DTH, broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites, equipment primarily in the satellite business, and properties. Telenor ASA was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

